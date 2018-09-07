Three well-worked goals as U21s overcome Mexico

The Germany U21 team put on a lively and confident display as they beat Mexico 3-0 in Fürth. Janni Serra, Aaron Seydel and Cedric Teuchert scored the goals as the young squad showed their strong form.

“We were up against a team that was both confident and well-drilled, and Ireland should be the same next week. For me, it was important that the team tried their hardest. They should be prioritising attacking over defending,” said Coach Stefan Kuntz.

It was the 26th win in a row for the U21s, with a tough top-of-the-table clash coming next Tuesday away in Ireland.

Kuntz’s team makes a lively start

In front of a crowd of 4484, debutants Felix Uduokhai and Marco Richter reacted to the Mexican players’ agility with a tight press from the off. The guests were forced to sit deep as a result, and kept on losing the ball under sustained pressure. Chances were few and far between for the hosts in the first 15 minutes however, with a distance shot from Luca Waldschmidt their only sniff of goal.

That quickly changed as the U21s kept on pressing the Mexico team. The deadlock was finally broken in the 23rd minute when Janni Serra used his hip to force the ball over the line from a corner. The hosts never looked back after that, and were unlucky not to score again before half-time when Serra couldn’t get enough of a connection from Maximilian Eggestein’s cross to head in.

Nine changes for the second half

Only Alexander Nübel and Uduokhai stayed on the field as Kuntz made 9 changes at half-time, but the intensity remained. This paid off as Aaron Seydel made it 2-0 from close range, before minutes later Cedric Teuchert made it 3-0 to put the game out of Mexico’s reach.

The U21s were lively until the final whistle, with Teuchert and Marcel Hartel both denied by the woodwork in a dominant second-half display.