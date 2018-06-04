Sweden will appear at a World Cup for the first time since 2006 in Russia.

Three Bundesliga players in Sweden squad

Three Bundesliga-based players have been named in the final Sweden World Cup squad. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Albin Ekdal (Hamburger SV) and Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen) have all been selected by national coach Janne Andersson to represent their country in a group with Joachm Löw’s Germany in Russia. Superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not travel to Russia.

Former Hamburger SV striker Marcus Berg is also part of the squad. The 31-year-old currently plays for Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates, and none of the 23 currently play for a club in the Swedish Allsvenskan (top division). Sweden, at their first World Cup since 2006, will play Germany in their second group game, following their opener against South Korea and their final group game with Mexico.

Sweden squad in full

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (FC Kopenhagen), Karl-Johann Johnsson (EA Guingamp/Frankreich), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City)

Defence: Mikael Lustig (Celtic Glasgow), Andreas Granqvist (FC Krasnodar), Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Emil Kraft and Filip Helander (both FC Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds United), Martin Olsson (Swansea City)

Midfield: Viktor Claesson (FC Krasnodar), Sebastian Larsson (Hull City), Albin Ekdal (Hamburger SV), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Jimmy Durmaz (FC Toulouse), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders), Oscar Hiljemark (FC Genua), Marcus Rohden (Crotone FC/Italien)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al-Ain, Saudi-Arabien), Ola Toivonen (FC Toulouse), John Guidetti (CD Alaves/Spanien), Isaac Kiese-Thelin (KV Waasland-Beveren/Belgien)

