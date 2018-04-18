Thomas Müller: “Even hungrier for the cup”

Bayern Munich have made it to the DFB-Pokal final for the 22nd time. The record cup-winners progressed in emphatic style against third-in-the-Bundesliga-table Bayer 04 Leverkusen, finishing 6-2 winners. The 30,210 spectators in the sold-out BayArena witnessed a goal-fest at the hands of the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions, as they scored six away goals; a feat only achieved once before and by Bayern themselves in the legendary 6-6 draw against Schalke, when Olaf Thon forced the replay for the Knappen.

On this occasion it was Thomas Müller who was chosen Man of the Match by DFB President Reinhard Grindel. The 28-year-old bagged a hat-trick to secure his teams place in the final. DFB.de caught up with the forward to ask his about his performance and whether he thought he only scored two…

DFB.de: Thomas Müller, many congratulations on booking your place in the DFB-Pokal final on 19th May. Many believed it was going to be a tight-run encounter but Bayern ended up walking away 6-2 victors. Why was that?

Thomas Müller: Because we executed two or three moves excellently in the second half which led to this score-line. We were very decisive in front of goal and managed to score some great goals. After our lightning start (2-0 up after 9 minutes, both Robert Lewandowski), the game was actually quite tight. They got one back through a strange set-piece situation. Ulle (FCB-keeper Sven Ulreich) then made one or two huge saves between the sticks – like he has done for the last six months but as things went on we played better and killed it off.

DFB.de: FC Bayern has already had many great teams. What particularly defines the current one?

Müller: Standing at the top of the podium would certainly do it but we have a bit to do before that yet. With the exception of the Bundesliga, we haven’t won anything so far – apart from maybe the hearts of a few fans that saw the game today. The game against Leverkusen was undoubtedly a top footballing spectacle. What both teams offered up in attack was a great advertisement for German football. Even before the game you knew that both teams were wanting to play refreshingly attacking football. From our point of view, this 6-2 win was a really great game. The performance has done anything but dampen our enthusiasm and in fact we are now even hungrier to win the cup.

DFB.de: Can you please explain how many goals you scored tonight: was it two or three?

Müller: Two. Then with the third Arjen just has to place it better (laughs). Whoever got the goal isn’t too important for me today; it was a team goal. We could say that: the team got the goal.