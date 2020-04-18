Thilo Kehrer: "Franz Beckenbauer inspired me"

Saturday should be a day for football, but due to the ongoing corona pandemic, there were no balls kicked this weekend. With no action on the pitch with Paris-Saint Germain, Germany international Thilo Kehrer took the time to speak to DFB presenter Ann-Sophie Kimmel and the fans on a DFB@HOME Instagram chat. DFB.de rounds up all the key quotes.

Thilo Kehrer on...

… memories of his mother’s home country, Burundi: “The first few years of my life were in Burundi. I’m still very connected to the country, especially with the family who still live there. I have a lot of contact with them.”

… his charity projects in Burundi: "I started a foundation to support the people in Burundi. It’s a labour of love for me. I know how life is there and can compare it with here in Europe. I’m very grateful for the simple things that we enjoy here. For me it is a privilege to help the people in Burundi."

… qualities he shares with his mother: "First things first would be food. My mother takes a lot of time to eat her food. I’m also not the quickest eater. While my father will be finished after three minutes, it takes me and my mother almost an hour (laughs). I also have her laid-back nature and passion for music."

… qualities he shares with his father: "When it comes to organisation and being punctual, I am much like my father. He’s very thorough and responsible. I see a lot of myself in him."

… his two sisters: "My younger sister and I are very similar. We’re both a bit calmer and more introverted, whereas my older sister goes with the flow and is very emotional."

… troubles of youth: "I think I had my moments like every kid. Especially during puberty, things got pretty wild. Things were broken and windows smashed. My mum’s house shoes came flying towards me on many occasions as a result! (laughs)

… dreaming in different languages: "Sometimes I dream in different languages, switching between German, French and Spanish. When I’m in Pairs, where I speak almost exclusively in French, it’s harder to switch back to German.”

… why his hometown Pfäffingen is better than Paris: "It’s idyllic and peaceful at my parents’ place, there’s nature and fresh air. Not so much in Paris."

… why Paris is better than Pfäffingen: "Paris is obviously one of the world’s best cities. There’s going on everywhere. You meet so many people from all sorts of different cultures, which is really interesting."

… his childhood idol: "I had several as a youngster. Zinedine Zidane or the Brazilian Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho, for example. But I also watched many of Franz Beckenbauer’s matches and he really inspired my style of play."

… his favourite position as a youngster: "I played in every position as a youngster. I wanted to try a lot, so I even went in goal. I also played up front, but I wasn’t the best."

… his worst feature: "Sometimes I can be very reserved and distant. I put my phone down for long periods and can’t be reached."

… his best feature: "I would say my willingness to help others and my empathy. I try to live by those things, also on the pitch."





