Malick Thiaw: “All the hard work in the last few years has paid off”

Thiaw in the senior team: “I understood what was important”

Malick Thiaw has played his way into the AC Milan team, who are holding Serie A champions, and now the 21-year-old centre back has been called up from the Germany U21s to the senior side and hopes to make his debut on Saturday (20:45 CET) in Mainz in the game against Peru or on Tuesday (20:45 CEST) in Köln when they face Belgium. Ahead of the first international games of the year, the 2021 U21 European Championship winner spoke with DFB.de about his place in the Serie A, his promotion to the national team and his dreams.

DFB.de: Malick Thiaw, what language do you dream in?

Malick Thiaw: (laughs) in German.

DFB.de: Apart from German, you also speak Finnish, English, some Wolof and maybe a little Italian by now, right?

Thiaw: A little, I’m not very good yet. I already understand a lot of Italian, but I need to get better at speaking, which I can do.

DFB.de: Regardless of which language, did you dream of becoming a professional footballer and playing first for FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, then AC Milan in the Champions League and now also being called up for the Germany national side? Or did you have more modest aspirations?

Thiaw: When I was little, I only thought about playing football and dreamed of representing big clubs and the Germany national team up to the age of 14 or 15. At that point I realised that I was able to become a professional if I gave everything and worked very hard. I understood what was important.

DFB.de: How does it feel when a dream comes true like it has recently for you being in the national squad?

Thiaw: Amazing. I am so happy and proud, and it proves that all the hard work in past years and the unconditional support of my family, who have always been there for me, pay off. But now that I’m here with the national team, I don’t want to stand still and stop improving. I want to learn and continue to get better.

DFB.de: How do you stay grounded when you have progressed so quickly? The Italian press, not known for their restraint, have already called you a “new legend”.

Thiaw: Everyone has their own journey. For me it’s my family, and my parents brought me up to always be a modest and down-to-earth person. They were important lessons and taught me what is important in life. I will always be guided by this, no matter what I achieve as a footballer.

DFB.de: Even a club legend at Milan, a five time Champions League winner and World Cup runner up in Paolo Maldini is raving about you.

Thiaw: As sporting director he watches every training session. He knows exactly in what areas I have to improve and what I am doing well. I’m very grateful for what he tells me.

DFB.de: You never saw Paolo Maldini play. Which player did you connect with at AC Milan as a kid?

Thiaw: Ronaldinho was the first, but looking back, the person I associate most strongly with AC Milan is Kevin-Prince Boateng. His two goals against FC Barcelona and Arsenal were so impressive me at the time. I was still very young, but I watched the games on TV and was amazed.

DFB.de: Now you wear the red and black shirt too. What does it mean to you?

Thiaw: Every time I come into the dressing room and see my shirt with my name and number on it, I feel very proud and happy. It’s still quite hard to believe.

DFB.de: The words of your teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic are also legendary. What has he passed on to you?

Thiaw: Every single training session he gives his teammates something. He is a top guy and a real leader, and he hates to lose. It’s a great feeling to be able to play with him; it’s an honour and it makes me very proud. I also watched him on TV as a little boy and admired him.

DFB.de: How did he react to your call-up to the national side?

Thiaw: He told me to stay calm, and that it’s just the beginning.

DFB.de: Italian football has had a resurgence recently with three Italian clubs in the Champions League quarter finals, more than any other nation. How do you see football in Italy?

Thiaw: Serie A has not necessarily been spoken about very highly in Germany in the past, and that’s why the high level surprised me when I came to Milan. It was so much better than I expected. All the teams are very well drilled tactically and it’s hard to win against any team, especially away from home. They defend very well.

DFB.de: The Serie A leaders Napoli realistically can’t be caught up in the league now, but they can be beaten in the Champions League. They will face Milan in the quarter finals. How important is this game?

Thiaw: Napoli are having an amazing season both in Serie A and the Champions League, but hopefully that’s it now. We are AC Milan. Anyone who knows our tradition, with seven Champions League titles, knows that we are at home in the competition.

DFB.de: You have roots in the far north and in the south. Now you have ended up roughly in the middle, geographically speaking. Does it make sense then that you feel at home in Italy?

Thiaw: Italian culture suits me very well. The people are very open and easy-going. I have been getting on very well here right from the start, even if it was a bit hard to communicate at the beginning.

DFB.de: Your last name is pronounced like “Ciao”. Is that easier for the Italians?

Thiaw: That’s what I expected, but they have just as much trouble with it as everyone else. (laughs)

DFB.de: You also had the option to play for Finland and Senegal. Was it always clear to you that you would choose Germany?

Thiaw: That was always my aim. Germany is a very big football nation with a very successful national team that I cheered on in every game as a kid. I always believed that I had the quality to play for Germany, but of course I was never sure that I would actually make it. Everything has worked out well up to this point, and now I’m in the national team.

DFB.de: How did you resist the offers from the other countries?

Thiaw: Finland in particular tried very hard to get me, but my family and I had a firmly set goal for me to play for Germany.

DFB.de: Being in the Germany national squad is surely almost like a reunion for you, seeing as so many of the U21 European Championship winners like yourself are here.

Thiaw: It’s good to see so many familiar faces here. I know them well and we’re friends. I felt comfortable straight away. We have high aspirations but also have a lot of fun together. Hansi Flick and the team have given us newcomers a nice welcome.

DFB.de: Having achieved as many dreams as you have at a young age, which ones still remain?

Thiaw: There are still many more. The European Championship in my home country is definitely one, since it will take place in Germany next year. And I would like to win many more titles, each one makes you want more. That’s what makes champions.

