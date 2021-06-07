"The perfect ending to a deserved title"

Germany U21s were crowned European U21 champions with a win against Portugal (1-0). Ronny Zimmermann, vice-president of youth football and refereeing, Peter Frymuth, vice-president for match operations and football development, Joti Chatzialexiou, national team sporting director, and Meikel Schönweitz, head coach of youth national sides, all offered their congratulations to the team.

Ronny Zimmermann: I’m extremely impressed with how the team, and each individual player, have grown and developed. The fact that this process has led them to a European Championship makes me extremely proud. The coaching staff deserve a huge ‘thank you,’ and chapeau to them for their efforts. The same goes for the entire backroom staff, who managed to create a special atmosphere in order for this success to happen. This title belongs to them as well.

Peter Frymuth: We can look back at a great tournament. Winning the title in the midst of a pandemic is a symbol of a great performance. Despite the difficult conditions, everything fell into place for our U21s. My thanks to the team, the coaches and the backroom staff. I was very impressed with the passion the lads displayed. On those rare occasions where one of them made an error, the entire team was there to support and lift them up. You can see how close the team has become, and how this spirit grew stronger with each game. This has now been deservedly crowned with the trophy.

Joti Chatzialexiou: We are very pleased to be returning to Germany as champions of Europe. We had several players with a strong mentality who really wanted to win this title. That was sensational. Considering the exceptional circumstances that surrounded the tournament, you cannot praise this team for their performance enough. We are proud that the team didn’t play for themselves or for the DFB, but rather for all of Germany in order to give people something to celebrate in the midst of this difficult time.

Meikel Schönweitz: The team and the coaching staff have earned all the praise their performances are receiving, and it is 100% deserved. But, this team did more than just win games. They gave people something that has been missing: namely, certain values that you hope to see from a German team. Aside from the success on the pitch, this was one of the additional highlights from the tournament.

