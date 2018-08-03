The next instalment of Hastedt’s success story

When the DFB Pokal draw was made back in June, there were plenty of celebrations going on in Bremen, as fifth-tier side BSC Hastedt drew Bundesliga team Borussia Mönchengladbach in the first round (Saturday, 19th August, 18:30 CEST). For the debutants from Bremen, it is the kind of draw that they could have only dreamt about.

“Drawing Gladbach is a fantastic draw for us, we’re extremely satisfied,” said BSC coach Gökhan Deli. Midfielder Kai Mehrtens is also excited for the clash: “It is definitely a great draw. There will be a phenomenal atmosphere as well.” The game will take place in “Stadion Platz 11”, a ground situated right next to Werder Bremen’s Weserstadion, with a capacity of 5,500. Hastedt’s home ground, the Arena am Jacobsberg, was deemed to small due to its limited capacity of around 500.

BSC qualified for the DFB Pokal by virtue of winning the Bremen Cup, defeating Blumenthaler SV 3-0 in the final. The cup win was yet another instalment in the Hastedt success story, having won promotion to the Landesliga Bremen in 2016 and then sealing promotion a year later into the Bremen-Liga (fifth-division), finishing last season in a respectable third position.

Eberl looking forward to “David versus Goliath”

Gladbach boast a fine history in the DFB Pokal, winning the competition three times to date. The “foals” have also won two UEFA-Cups as well as five German championships. The battle against Hastedt is still an attractive challenge for the Bundesliga stars of Gladbach. “We are looking forward to this “David versus Goliath” clash. These are the kind of games which make the DFB Pokal so exciting,” said sporting director Max Eberl.

Last season Mönchengladbach reached the last 16, losing out 1-0 to Bayer Leverkusen. The year before however, they made it all the way to the semi-finals, but lost on penalties to eventual runners-up Eintracht Frankfurt.