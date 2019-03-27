“The Keeper” star Freya Mavor: “Sport can overcome borders“

Freya Mavor plays the role of Margaret Trautmann in the film “The Keeper” ["Trautmann" in German], which was released in cinemas on 5th April [14th March in German]. At the premiere of the thrilling biographical film, which tells the true story of a German Manchester City goalkeeper, the 25-year-old spoke to DFB.de about the film as well as her slowly developing passion for football.

DFB.de: Frau Mavor, in the film, Bert Trautmann tries to turn you into a football fan – does he succeed?

Freya Mavor: (laughs) Not quite, but I’m on the way. However football is not the main focus of the film. The film shows what happens when people stand up for what they love, whether that is football, music or dance - and how life grows in size as a result. For many people football is a means of expressing what their passion. Nowadays I believe football has the power to overcome nationalism. Football is something that everyone can do together – it is a simple, profound and humane game.

DFB.de: You sound like you are pleased with the film…

Mavor: Absolutely. Marcus Rosenmüller has directed a very strong film. He has brought a number of genres together. “The Keeper” is obviously a football film, but also a love film, a war film, and is also about reconciliation. To incorporate all of these elements is not easy. And Marcus has succeeded in doing so – he has created a film that is relevant to a number of different audiences without compromising his own personal touch.

DFB.de: A British actress and a Bavarian director! Were there any football debates on set?

Mavor: (laughs) Not really. As I said before my interest in football is still quite fresh.

DFB.de: Perhaps one of the most notable scenes of the film is the conversation between you and David Kross in the dunes, towards the end. How difficult was this scene for you?

Mavor: It was a very intense scene. When you are playing the character of a real life person, such as Bert and Margaret Trautmann, then you take on a responsibility to portray the true history of that person. I tried to replicate the true feelings that Margaret would have experienced in that moment.

DFB.de: Can sport, or even football, help to achieve conciliation and forgiveness in real life, or is that only possible on screen?

Mavor: I think so. Especially now, where are going through a lot in Great Britain – not only the English, but the Scottish and Irish too. Although “Trautmann” takes place in the 1940s and 1950s, it tells a story that is very current. We should open up our hearts and minds to other nationalities. “Trautmann” isn’t just a story. Sport, just like music and art, can also overcome borders, or at least I like to think so.

created by dfb/bh