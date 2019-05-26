The facts and figures for the DFB-Pokal

Goals: There were 247 goals scored in 63 games this season (excluding penalties). The last time there were so many in the DFB-Pokal was in 2003/04, when 248 goals were scored. This season’s competition had 25 goals more than last season’s.

Goals guaranteed: There hasn’t been a 0-0 in the DFB-Pokal since 25th October 2016. On that day, both the game between Würzberg Kickers and 1860 München and the match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Ingolstadt went 120 minutes without a goal. At least one goal has been scored in 149 cup games in a row.

Extra time and penalties: There were 11 DFB-Pokal games that went into extra time this season, two more than last season. Out of those, four of the games went to penalties. In the 2016/17 season, 15 games went to penalties (a record for one season).

Fair play: There have only been six red cards in this year’s competition. There were 14 dismissals last year, the most since 1990/91.

Goals off the bench: There were no goals from the bench in the semi-finals or final this year, but there were plenty in previous rounds. 37 goals were scored by substitutes, four more than in the previous year’s competition. The last time there were so many was in 2001/02.

In the semis again: FC Bayern München reached the semi-finals of the cup for the tenth time in a row, setting a new record. FC Schalke 04 have made the round-of-16 the most of any club, getting there for the 45th time this year.

Away wins: On their way to the final, Bayern won at Werder Bremen and got their 30th DFB-Pokal away win in a row, setting a new record. The 3-2 victory was also their 20th win in a row against Bremen in all competitions.

Tika-taka: FC Bayern were known for their short passing style of football under Pep Guardiola, but it hasn’t gone away completely. The side played 1007 passes against Hertha BSC in the round-of-16, becoming the first team to play more than 1000 passes in a game since detailed data records began in 2008/09.

Record defeat: Karlsruher SC lost 6-0 to Hannover 96 in the first round at home, which was their biggest loss to date in the DFB-Pokal.

Record win: Borussia Mönchengladbach beat BSC Hastedt 11-1 in the first round. This was their biggest DFB-Pokal win in the club’s history and their eighth away win in a row in the competition, another club record. SV Sandhausen won 6-0 in Oberhausen in the first round, which was the first time they had scored six goals and therefore their biggest ever DFB-Pokal victory.

Record substitute: Since detailed data collection began in 2008/09, no substitute has scored a brace quicker than HSV’s Pierre-Michel Lasogga against TuS Erndtebrück in the first round. The striker had scored twice just three minutes and 50 seconds after he came off the bench. With just 77 seconds between the goals, it was the quickest cup brace in HSV history. HSV’s Jan-Fiete Arp also became the first player born in the year 2000 to score in the DFB-Pokal.

Non-stop braces: Lasogga scored a brace in three games for HSV in the DFB-Pokal this season. Adnan Kevric holds the record for most braces in one year in the cup, scoring four for Stuttgarter Kickers in 1999/2000.

Early bath: Since detailed data collection began, Moussa Niakhate’s red card for Mainz after just 134 seconds in the 3-1 win at Erzgebirge Aue is the quickest in DFB-Pokal history. The previous record holder was KSC’s Manuel Gulde, who was sent off after 13 minutes in 2015.

Early goals: SSV Ulm’s Ardian Morina needed just 13 seconds to score against Fortuna Düsseldorf in the first round – the quickest cup goal since detailed data collection began (2008/09). Ulm’s lead wouldn’t last, as Fortuna ran out 5-1 winners.

Late goals: SV Rödinghausen’s Maximilian Hippe scored the latest goal since detailed data collection began (2008/09) in his side’s 3-2 win against Dynamo Dresden. His 122nd minute strike eclipsed Thomas Müller’s record. Meanwhile, HSV’s Douglas Costa scored after 96 minutes and 24 seconds in their 3-0 win against SV Wehen Wiesbaden – the latest cup goal in regular time.

Favourite opponents: Hansa Rostock and VfB Stuttgart have met four times in the DFB-Pokal. Rostock needed just four shots to score their goals in the 2-0 first-round win.

Bogey side: Ralf Rangnick has failed to win any of his last 12 competitive matches against FC Bayern (four draws, eight defeats). The last time he beat Bayern was on 13th March 2005 with Schalke (1-0). Rangnick has suffered more defeats at the hand of the Bavarians than against any other team (12).

Early exit: 1. FC Kaiserslautern’s cup season ended as quickly as it started, after they were thumped 6-1 by TSG Hoffenheim. It was the first time they have been eliminated in the first round on home soil (previously 13 wins in 13 games).

Slow start: The last time Bayern scored just one goal in the first round, as they did in the 1-0 win against fourth tier SV Drochtersen/Assel, was 11 years ago in Burghausen (1-1 aet, 4-3 on penalties).

Impressive debuts: Three cup debutants reached the second round this season: BSG Chemie Leipzig, SV Rödinghausen and SC Weiche Flensburg 08. The last time three first-timers did this was in 1991/92 (five teams).

Bare minimum: Six matches in the first round ended 1-0. The last time there were this many (or more) 1-0 wins in the first round was 17 years ago in 2001/02 (7).

Old but gold: Bremen forward Claudio Pizarro became the second oldest goalscorer in the DFB-Pokal history with his extra-time strike against Borussia Dortmund. Aged 40 years, four months and two days old, the Peruvian levelled the score at 2-2 before his side went on to win the match on penalties. Only Manfred Burgsmüller, also for Werder, scored at an older age (25 days older) – in the 3-2 final defeat to Kaiserslautern in 1990.

Nerves of steel: Werder Bremen won their ninth DFB-Pokal penalty shootout (of 14) to eliminated Dortmund. Only Bayern have settled more ties from the spot (11).

Goals galore: Bayern’s 5-4 win against 1. FC Heidenheim was the highest-scoring DFB-Pokal quarter final since 1987, as well as FCH’s highest scoring professional match.

Victory guaranteed:Bayern have progressed from every DFB-Pokal match in which Thomas Müller has scored (21, a record). The 2014 World Cup winner became the first player to play in 10 cup semi-finals this season.

Fine margins: Bayern won all of their games on the way to the final by just one goal. The last team to do this was Schalke in 2010/11, when they beat Duisberg 5-0 in the final.

Record: Bayern head coach Niko Kovac is the first head coach to win the DFB-Pokal two years in a row, with two different teams. The 47-year-old is also the first coach to retain the DFB-Pokal since Felix Magath, who won the competition with Bayern in 2005 and 2006.

Knowing where the goal is: Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski is the most successful foreign goalscorer in the history of the DFB-Pokal. With his brace in the final, the Poland international overtook Claudio Pizarro (32 goals). Lewandowski scored seven goals in this season’s competition, finishing top of the goalscoring rankings for the third year in a row. No-one else has achieved this in DFB-Pokal history.

