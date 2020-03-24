The DFL recommend suspension until at least 30th April

In preparation for the general meeting of all the clubs of the Bundesliga and the Bundesliga 2. on 31st March, the Presidium of the German Football League (DFL) met via a video conference on Tuesday afternoon, lasting several hours. With a view to the consequences of the Coronavirus, a number of possible scenarios and courses of action were discussed. These will be further developed throughout the course of the week and then put to the general assembly at the end of the month.

The DFL is aware that all possible scenarios and courses of action are dependant on external factors, which both the DFL and Bundesliga clubs have little to no influence on (such as the further spread of the virus and the political assessment of the situation). Taking this into consideration, the Presidium of the general meeting will recommend a further suspension of all Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. fixtures until at least 30th April.

Tendering for media rights postponed

Taking into account the potentially existential situation of some clubs, as well as the responsibility for an industry of roughly 56,000 total employees, it was unanimously agreed at the general meeting on 16th March that the overall aim is to end the season by 30th June, as long as it is feasible both legally and from a health perspective. In aid of this, the DFL is currently working intensively on a schedule in which games can be played within the given time period, even if that means they must be played behind closed doors, whilst minimising the number of workers in the sport, organisation and media industries. In contrast to amateur and other popular sports, there would only be staff within the stadium who are directly employed by that arena.

Due to the current situation, the DFL Presidium has also decided to postpone the scheduled tendering for media rights. Instead of taking place in May as originally planned, the new date has been preliminarily set for June this year. The Federal Cartel Office gave the DFL the green light last Friday for the marketing concept that they submitted, as they aim to switch their focus on meeting the current challenges facing us.