The DFB-Pokal’s surprise serial winners and more

You may be surprised to learn that Karim Guede of SV Sandhausen and Tony Jantschke of Borussia Mönchengladbach have the best win percentages in the DFB-Pokal. DFB.de presents the best of the 2018/19 season, including the distribution experts, playmaking kings and pinpoint strikers.

The real winners: Karim Guede of SV Sandhausen has the best win percentage of all the current players who have made at least 10 appearances in the competition. In 10 appearances in the DFB-Pokal, Guede’s team has won 9 games – a win percentage of 90%. Gladbach’s Tony Jantschke has the second best record at 88%, having won 15 out of his 17 DFB-Pokal matches.

Spring chicken: The youngest of all the players who could make an appearance in the Pokal this season is Oliver Bias. The RB Leipzig player will be 17 years, two months and four days old when Leipzig play Viktoria Köln in their first round match-up.

Golden oldie: The oldest player who could feature is Werder Bremen’s Claudio Pizarro. The 39-year-old is 15 days older than teammate Jaroslav Drobny.

Little and large: A massive 38 centimetres separate the two tallest players from the shortest this year. Rot-Weiß Oberhausen’s Jannik Löhden and St. Pauli’s Henk Veerman are each 201 centimetres tall, while Tatsuya Ito of Hamburg comes in at just 163 centimetres.

Distribution experts: Since the start of 2008/09 season, when more detailed data records began, Mats Hummels has played the most passes in the DFB-Pokal, 2596 in total. This number dwarfs second-placed teammate Jerome Boateng’s 2192 passes played.

Unstoppable: Thomas Müller and Maximilian Philipp have each won three penalties in the DFB-Pokal, the highest amount since more detailed records began.

Helping hand: Franck Ribéry is the player with the most assists in the DFB-Pokal since comprehensive data records began. The Frenchman has set up 19 goals for his FC Bayern teammates since 2008/09.