The DFB-Pokal final under the microscope

Which player holds a DFB-Pokal final record? Which goalkeeper has the best save percentage in the cup? How have this year’s two finalists fared against each other in the past? DFB.de has assembled all the most important statistics ahead of this Saturday’s DFB-Pokal final.

Undefeated: FC Bayern are unbeaten in their last 14 games against Frankfurt, with four of those being draws. A streak of this magnitude has already happened once before: Bayern went 18 games undefeated against them between 1983 and 1991.

Ineffective: Frankfurt have not managed to score a goal in ten of their last twelve games against Bayern. They’ve scored three in total - all in the Bundesliga.

Rematch: This is the second time these two teams have met each other in the DFB-Pokal final. Bayern beat Eintracht previously in 2006 1-0 thanks to a goal from Claudio Pizarro.

Goal of the decade: The two sides also squared off in the first round of the 1989 DFB-Pokal. With the only goal of the game, Klaus Augenthaler wrote history. The Bayern man saw that Eintracht keeper Uli Stein had wandered far off his line and so tried his luck from the halfway line. The shot took Stein off guard and will live on as one of the best goals In the competition’s history. Not only was this goal voted as German TV magazine Sportschau’s goal of the year, but also as its goal of the decade.

A battle of the best: FC Bayern’s 20 goals in five games means that they have been the most effective attacking side in the competition this year. However, they will going up against its best defence. Eintracht have not conceded a goal in four of their five games.

Record goalscorers: Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski have both scored three goals in DFB-Pokal finals, meaning they are just one goal off the record held by Uwe Seeler and Gerd Müller (4).

Deadly in finals: While Lewandowski scored all three of his goals in a Dortmund shirt in their 5-2 win over Bayern in 2012, Robben has scored one goal in three different finals. His goals in 2010, 2012 and 2014 mean that he has scored in the most finals out of any player in the competition’s history.