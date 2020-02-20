The DFB mourns the victims of Hanau

After the violent act committed in Hanau, resulting in the deaths of eleven people, the German Football Association (DFB), including general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius and former national team player and current DFB ambassador for integration Jimmy Hartwig, will attend the official candlelight vigil in the town of Hanau this evening.

DFB president Fritz Keller has released a statement, “Today we mourn the victims of the Hanau attacks and our thoughts are with their loved ones. We are deeply shocked by this senseless act of violence. It is the next haunting reminder that we must stand together against hate and racism, and against every form of of discrimination – whether in the stands, on the streets or online. That is our mission every single day, as it's only together that we can prevent words from becoming actions.”

Additionally, there will be a minute’s silence at the weekend before all of the 3. Liga and Women’s Bundesliga games, dedicated to all of the victims of Hanau. All players will also wear a black armband in their memory. Both the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga will also take part in the minute’s silence and wear black armbands on Matchday 23.