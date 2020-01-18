The DFB and DFL recognise Klinsmann’s coaching licence

The German Football Association (DFB) and The German Football League (DFL) have made a joint statement regarding the validity of Jürgen Klinsmann’s football coaching licence:

“The DFB has deemed the documents submitted by Jürgen Klinsmann to be at the required level to be able to continue coaching. The DFB has today received the missing documents, proving his prior training, from the American US Soccer association and they were then thoroughly examined for both quality and quantity of training, in relation to national guidelines. As a result, Jürgen Klinsmann’s coaching licence was duly extended. His role as head coach of Hertha BSC is therefore in line with the regulations of the DFL.”