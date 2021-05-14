Terzic: "It wasn't our best game, but what matters in a final is winning."

Terzic: "We've earned the right to enjoy ourselves"

After Borussia Dortmund's 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal final, key members of each team spoke about the game and also had praise for their opponents. DFB.de has rounded up the reaction.

Edin Terzic (Borussia Dortmund head coach): It wasn't our best game, but what matters in a final is winning, not just playing well. Tonight, we've earned the right to enjoy ourselves.

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund): These are amazing moments. I'm incredibly proud of the performance we showed today and the way that we fought our way back into the season so strongly.

Hans-Joachim Watzke (Borussia Dortmund CEO): I'm really pleased. In all fairness, it must be said that while the result is clear, the game wasn't. Leipzig put us under a lot of pressure in the second half.

Julian Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig head coach): Congratulations to Dortmund for the win. We don’t feel good, but I’m still proud. We performed well, even though the result doesn't look like it. I have to praise the team for coming out and playing such a good second half after being 3-0 down at halftime.

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig): We were also the better team in the first half, but were unable to prevent the counterattacks. It was the same in the second half. We didn't defend well in the decisive moments. But you also have to acknowledge that Dortmund have good players.

Oliver Mintzlaff (RB Leipzig CEO): Congratulations to Dortmund on the deserved victory. I can't make any criticism of the team. We conceded three goals in the first half from three individual mistakes, but still came back well and dominated the game in the second half but lacked the necessary luck.

