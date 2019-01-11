Ter Stegen voted in UEFA Team of the Year 2018

Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen is the only Germany international to make the 2018 UEFA Team of the Year, taking 30.4% of the fan votes.

Also in the star-studded XI are World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) and N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea FC), all of whom feature for the first time. Virgil van Dijk (FC Liverpool), Marcelo, Sergio Ramos (both Real Madrid), Eden Hazard (Chelsea FC), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) and Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric (Real Madrid) complete the Team of the Year.

La Liga winner ter Stegen missed just one league match in 2018 and ended the year keeping a clean sheet in all four of the last games of the year. World Cup runner-up Modric received the most votes with 68.5%.