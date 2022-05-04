Ter Stegen to sit out June internationals after discussions with Flick

Germany goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will not be part of the national team squad for the upcoming fixtures in June, following a long discussion with head coach Hansi Flick. “Marc and I spoke very openly and at length about his personal situation within the national team and at Barcelona. Marc is among the best goalkeepers in the world, but due to injury, he hasn’t been able to use the off season in each of the last two years for his regeneration. Looking ahead to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, we were both of the agreement that for him, a normal period this year without matches and training is important and makes sense.

Marc-André ter Stegen said, “I always enjoy being part of the national team and I’m pleased whenever I receive a call-up. On the other hand, after three intensive seasons without a real summer break, I’m happy that the national team head coach shares my opinion that I need this break and has supported me.”

Germany will undergo a short training camp from 23rd to 27th May in Marbella in preparation for the Nations League. From 30th May, the team will then be based at the adidas “World of Sports” in Herzogenaurach. The first Nations League fixture will take place on 4th June in Bologna, when Germany face European champions Italy, before matches against England in Munich (7th June), Hungary in Budapest (11th June) and Italy in Mönchengladbach on 14th June. The remaining Nations League games will take place in September; Germany will host Hungary in Leipzig and take an away trip to England.