Ter Stegen, Havertz and Marozsan nominated for awards

National team players Marc-André ter Stegen and Dzsenifer Marozsan have been nominated for the prestigious ‘Ballon d’Or’ award. The Barcelona goalkeeper is one of 30 nominees to be listed by French journalists France Football. Marozsan has been nominated for the women’s award, along with 19 others. Furthermore, national team player Kai Havertz is in contention to win the ‘Kopa Trophy’; an award for the best U21 player. Bayer Leverkusen’s attacker makes the list of ten nominees, along with Englishman Jadon Sancho.

Bayern Munich’s top scorer, Robert Lewandowski, is the only Bundesliga representative for the award, while Champions League winners Liverpool are the club with the highest number of nominations, as seven players are in contention. Five Dutch players have been nominated, making the Netherlands the most-represented nation. Five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi make the list; however one notable omission is last year’s winner of the award, Luka Modric.

The winner of the Ballon d’Or is chosen by journalists from all around the world, and the winner will be awarded with the prize in Paris on the 2nd December. The traditional trophy was first awarded in 1956, with the last of the five German winners coming in 1996 through Matthias Sammer. An election between the years of 2010 and 2015 decided that France Football would officially hand out the prize to the world footballer of the year.

created by mmc/jw