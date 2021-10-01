Ter Stegen and Ginter return to the Germany squad

National coach Hansi Flick has named his 23-man squad for the two upcoming World Cup qualifiers in October. Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) and defender Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) are both back involved for the games against Romania and North Macedonia – for the first time under Flick – having missed the internationals in September due to injury and illness respectively.

Ter Stegen last featured for Germany in the reverse fixture against North Macedonia in Duisburg on 31st March, while Ginter is back in the squad for the first time since EURO 2020 this summer.

Home defeat against North Macedonia

The Germany squad will meet up on Monday evening in Hamburg. There they will face Romania on 8th October (20:45 CEST) at the Volksparkstadion. The other fixture of this international break is then on 11th October away in Skopje against North Macedonia (20:45 CEST).

Overall, Germany have played Romania 14 times, winning nine games and drawing three times. The reverse fixture in Group J, which Germany currently top ahead of Armenia, was played in March in Bucharest. Serge Gnabry scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win. Germany have only ever faced North Macedonia once, and the visitors won 2-1 in Duisburg back in March.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern), Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Nico Schlotterbeck (SC Freiburg), Niklas Süle (FC Bayern)

Midfielders/attackers: Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg), Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka (both FC Bayern), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala (all FC Bayern), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sané (FC Bayern), Timo Werner (Chelsea), Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)