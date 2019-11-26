“Team of the Year”: Gnabry, Kimmich and ter Stegen among the candidates

24-year-old Serge Gnabry has to been absolutely indispensible to both German record champions Bayern Munich and the German national side. The 2017 U21 European champion has scored 13 goals in his first 13 games for his country, a feat which only Gerd Müller (16) has achieved.

At 24 years of age, Joshua Kimmich also belongs to some of the younger stars up for the Team of the Year but he’s an irremovable rock in both Bayern and Germany’s defences. Kimmich is a top performer in Munich, scoring two goals in his previous 19 games and assisting five more.

Ter Stegen in 2018 Team of the Year

Marc-André ter Stegen is the incredible keeper for Spanish champions FC Barcelona. The German goalkeeper, with superstar Lionel Messi, has won all major titles in club football, and in the national team, the 27-year-old native Mönchengladbacher now has 24 caps as he has cemented his place in the squad. Ter Stegen was also a candidate last year and he was promptly voted in to the Team of the Year by the fans.