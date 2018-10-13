Tah travels with the Germany national team

After an agreement between national team coach Joachim Löw and U21 coach Stefan Kuntz, Jonathan Tah will travel to Amsterdam n Saturday with the national team. The Bayer 04 Leverkusen defender is part of the squad for Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League game against France (8:45 pm CEST). On Friday, Tah captained the U21s to a victory over Norway and qualified for the 2019 European Championships in Italy and San Marino.

“Jonathan has lived up to his leadership role with the U21s and he was fully focused on the European Championship qualifying campaign ahead of the game against Norway and so his call-up to the national team is fully deserved,” said Stefan Kuntz.

Jonathan Tah said, “Firstly, I am very happy with the win over Norway. It was our aim to win this game and qualify for the Euros and we put in an outstanding and also gritty performance. Now I am also happy that I have been called up to the national team. It is an excellent sign from the national team coach that he wanted me for the France game.”

The Germany U21s will play their last EURO qualifier against Ireland on Tuesday (18:15 CEST) in Heidenheim.