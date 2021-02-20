Lohmann on her Bayern side: "We're on a roll right now."

"It's good to come out of your comfort zone."

Sydney Lohmann: “Two interesting opponents”

Sydney Lohmann is one of the biggest talents in women’s football right now. The 20-year-old is already a key player for her club FC Bayern in the Bundesliga and is hoping to impress with the national team in the upcoming games against Belgium (Sunday 18:00 CET) and the Netherlands (Wednesday 18:30 CET).

She spoke to the media on Friday about her role, her expectations for this mini-tournament and her favourite player at the 2011 World Cup.

DFB.de: Miss Lohmann, what are you expectations for the upcoming mini-tournament?

Sydney Lohmann: Quite simply, two wins. They will be two good games against interesting opponents. Holland have a lot of pace and a number of talented individuals – Lieke Martens and Vivianne Miedema are both world-class players. They didn’t win the EUROs and reach the World Cup final by chance. I’ve never played against Belgium, but they won their qualifying group for the next EUROs, so we can’t underestimate them. We’re all excited for these two tests.

DFB.de: You’ve recently been played at left-back by national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, whereas you mainly play in midfield for Bayern. Do you have a favourite position?

Lohmann: I prefer to play in the middle, that’s where I feel most at home. I did play at full-back now and again in my youth, so I enjoy it there too. It’s good to come out of your comfort zone and work on new things too.

DFB.de: You are often compared to former Germany player Kim Kulig due to your similar physical presence and style of play. What do you make of that?

Lohmann: That’s funny, I’ve not heard that before! Kim Kulig was actually my favourite player at the 2011 World Cup.

DFB.de: Do you have any other role models?

Lohmann: From the women’s game, it’s always been Marta from Brazil. She has an unbelievably good technique and so much speed. I always found Andrés Iniesta impressive in men’s football.

DFB.de: Things are going brilliantly for your club FC Bayern at the moment. You’re five points clear of VfL Wolfsburg at the top of the Bundesliga table and have started the year with 7-1 and 7-0 wins. What’s the secret behind your success?

Lohmann: We have consistently performed well as a team. It’s often hard to explain the reasons behind a run like ours. We’re just on a roll at the moment and things are just going right. Our biggest strength is definitely our togetherness on the pitch.

DFB.de: Are you already dreaming of lifting the title?

Lohmann: I would be lying if I said no. We’ve only just got started again though and we’ve got a number of tough games to come. However, if we carry on playing like we did in the first half of the season and in these two games in 2021, we may well become champions.

created by mmc/dr