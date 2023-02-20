Sydney Lohmann leaves camp early

Midfielder Sydney Lohmann has left the Germany national team due to muscular problems. As a result, Lohmann will miss the first official international this year against Sweden in Duisburg on Tuesday (18:15 CET).

The DFB-Frauen have been preparing for the game in Marbella since Sunday. The training camp in Spain was the very beginning of preparations for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where Germany will meet Morocco, Colombia and South Korea in Group H.