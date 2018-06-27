Switzerland into last 16 in second spot

With one win and two draws in Group E, Switzerland are heading to the knockout stages of the World Cup. After a 1-1 draw vs. Brazil and a 2-1 win against Serbia, Switzerland drew 2-2 versus Costa Rica. Blerim Dzemaili put Switzerland ahead with his second goal of the tournament after half an hour. Kendall Waston levelled the scoring in the second half but Josip Drmic scored what seemed like the winning goal in the 88th minute. However, Bryan Ruiz scored from the penalty spot as his initial effort hit the crossbar and bounced in off Yann Sommer’s back. “It was end-to-end as the game came to a close. We were a bit unfortunate. I didn’t see that coming,” said Drmic.

In the last 16, Switzerland will face Sweden who topped Group F next Tuesday.