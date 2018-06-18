Switzerland hold on for draw against Brazil

Record world champions and title chasers Brazil started their World Cup campaign with a draw. The five-time winners were held 1-1 by the Swiss, meaning Serbia top Group E on matchday one following their earlier 1-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Philippe Coutinho scored a stunning opener in the 20th minute for the Brazilians, but Hoffenheim’s Steven Zuber header levelled the score shortly after the restart. It’s the first time since 1978 that Brazil failed to score their opening goal. “We know that opening games are always hard. We need to now focus on the two upcoming matches. My goal was a very special experience, but we need to win as a team," said Coutinho. "The draw doesn’t put us out of the reckonings – we’ve already seen big nations lose," added his teammate Miranda.

Brazil’s next outing is against Costa Rica on Friday (14:00 CEST), before Switzerland then face Serbia (20:00 CEST).