Switzerland game to take place without fans

Germany’s Nations League game against Switzerland in Cologne on Tuesday (20:45 CEST) will take place without fans. As a result of an increased incidence rate, which is significantly higher than the limit of 35 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the Cologne health department has decided to cancel the plans to allow spectators in to the stadium to watch the game, following discussions with the state of North Rhein Westphalia.

The DFB will not follow through with plans to allow 300 spectators into the stadium due to the high incidence levels in Cologne. The Robert Koch Institute estimated that there have been 66.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. Cities with a rate above 50 are considered high-risk. Last week, the health authorities cancelled plans to allow 9,200 fans for last Wednesday’s international against Turkey at the Rhein-Energie-Stadion.

The German football association still plans to offer free tickets to fans for one of the national team’s matches in this calendar year. Germany have two matches scheduled in Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena – 11th November against Czech Republic and 14th November against Ukraine.

