Sweden and Mexico through

Sweden reached the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup thanks to a 3-0 win over Mexico.

The Scandinavians won their final group game convincingly against the South American side, thanks to second half goals from Werder Bremen’s Ludwig Augustinsson, Andreas Granqvist and Edson Alvarez.

Coupled with Germany’s 2-0 defeat to South Korea, it means both sides qualify for the knockout stages.

Sweden will play runners-up of group E and Mexico will play the side who finish top of Group E.