Svenja Huth: “The fight for places in the squad is intensifying”

The Germany Women’s National Team are in Dresden preparing for the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign. Their games against Bulgaria on Saturday (16:05 CEST) in Cottbus and against Serbia on Tuesday (16:00) in Chemnitz will be played in front of a crowd, and national team player Svenja Huth spoke to DFB.de about the upcoming fixtures.

Svenja Huth on...

... the mini-tournament in England before EURO 2022: First of all, it’s a tournament at which some brilliant national teams are playing who we will need to beat. But it’s also good for us players to get used to the atmosphere when playing at stadia such as Wembley.

... the upcoming game in Brandenburg: I played in Potsdam for four years and came on leaps and bounds as a player and as a person there, so I’m looking forward to playing here in Brandeburg again.

... the World Cup qualifiers as a means to prepare for the European Championship: The fight for places in the squad always gets more intense before a tournament. Everyone wants to show why they deserve to be in the squad, which makes us stronger as a team. It’s still important in matches against supposedly weaker opponents that we are dominate the game and are consistent in our performances.

... the planned Warner documentary on the Germany Women’s National Team: You’ll just have to wait and see. The media team already use opportunities such as official press conferences to turn the camera on and ask the players little questions, which is great because it means that you get to know the squad on a more personal level and get a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes.

... the increased exposure of the Women’s Champions League: This is incredibly important for women’s football. DAZN’s coverage of the competition is a great way for female players to show off their skills, and there will be a plethora of top-class games on show, we’re really looking forward to it.

... facing Melanie Leupolz’s Chelsea FC with VfL Wolfsburg: We’ve been drawn into a tough group, but that’s the nature of the competition. Chelsea were incredibly clinical against us, but we’ve got an opportunity to start from scratch here, and it’s always nice to play against other German players at other clubs.