Svenja Huth announces international retirement

Svenja Huth has announced her retirement from the Germany women’s national team. The 33-year-old retires having played 88 international games, scoring 14 goals, as well as recently having helped Germany to secure qualification for the Olympic football tournament in Paris.

Svenja Huth explained: "I look back on my 18 years with the national team full of pride and humility. Together with the fans, we were able to celebrate great titles, but also always stick together after setbacks. I’m happy that I rounded off my career by playing my part in getting to the Olympics. This time was both physically and mentally challenging and exhausting, though, meaning that I've come to the decision to call time on my career with the national team. I am now looking forward to the challenge of playing at my club, slightly more time at home with my family and hopefully to a successful tournament for the girls."

Title winner with junior teams and the women’s national team

Huth played for Germany for the first time in April 2006, playing for the Germany U15 national team against the Netherlands U16 national team. A number of tournament wins followed, initially with a number of Germany’s youth sides. For example, she won the European Championships with the U17 national team in 2008, before winning the U20 World Cup in 2010 in Germany.

Huth experienced similar success with the senior side following her debut on 26th October 2011 against Sweden. In 2012, she won the Algarve Cup, before becoming European Champion in 2013. The high point of her carrer was the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where the Germany women’s team beat Sweden 2-1 in the final at the Maracanã to win Olympic gold. Another highlight was the 2022 European Championships in England, where Huth led the team onto the field as captain in the final at Wembley Stadium against the hosts following an injury to Alexandra Popp.

Mammitzsch: "Huth helped shape women’s football"

Sabine Mammitzsch, the DFB's Vice-President for Women's and Girls’ Football, had this to say about Huth: "Svenja Huth has helped shape women's football in Germany for over a decade. With her achievements on the pitch and her outgoing nature, she has become a role model for girls in football. Svenja is one of the faces of women's football in Germany – on and off the pitch. Over the course of her career, she has grown into a leader for the national team, helping younger players to feel at home and to break into the team. I'm very sad to see her retire from international football – we have a lot to thank her for. I wish her all the best for her future endeavours both on and off the field.”

DFB sporting director Nia Künzer added: "I had the opportunity to share the pitch with Sveni during my playing days. We actually played together for a season for 1. FFC Frankfurt in 2007/08 – she was very young back then and right at the beginning of her career. I have followed her career very closely over the years, and I’ve always been impressed by her courage, team spirit and commitment, but also the unbelievable strength of character and interpersonal skills she’s shown along the way. She has always remained true to herself, not just on the pitch but off it too. She has always been a great role model for so many as a player and as a person. She will remain one even after she leaves the national team. She will be missed."

Germany head coach Horst Hrubesch says: "Svenja Huth's contributions to women’s football and to the national team are huge. She has given an enormous amount to the team through what she brings to the table as a footballer, her attitude and the effect she has on her teammates. I’ve also enjoyed working with her because of how opinionated she can be. I’m disappointed to lose her from the team, but of course I respect her decision. I’m pleased that her career with the women’s national team ended on a high with qualification for the Olympics."

created by mmc/al&dt