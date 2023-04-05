Super sub Millot fires Stuttgart into the semis

VfB Stuttgart are the third team to reach the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal after Eintracht Frankfurt and SC Freiburg. The Swabian side were 1-0 winners over 1. FC Nürnberg on Wednesday evening, securing a place in the last four for the first time since reaching the final in 2013. In a repeat of the 2007 showpiece, it was VfB who came out on top this time, with Enzo Millot coming from the bench to score the winner after 83 minutes.

The Bundesliga’s last-placed side took the initiative from the off against their Bundesliga 2 opposition, with FCN content to wait for moments to counterattack. It was the latter who had the game’s first chance, with Kwadwo Duah unable to make the most of a rebound after a blocked shot from Fabian Nürnberger. Intensity was lacking from both sides in the opening exchanges, however.

Halfway through the first half, VfB increased the pressure, penning Nürnberg back inside their own half. However, the home side withstood and began to find gaps on the break, but Duah (30’) and then Jens Castrop (32’) were just denied the chance to get a shot away. Stuttgart’s first real foray forward didn’t come until the 42nd minute. There wasn’t a clear opening this time either though, as goalkeeper Peter Vindahl just cleared the ball in time ahead of Josha Vagnoman.

Joker Millot keeps his cool

After an even start to the second half, Stuttgart then had a triple chance. Hiroki Ito’s effort was blocked (50’) and the resulting corner was headed on goal by Waldemar Anton, but Vindahl saved both from the defender and Wataru Endo’s follow-up (51’). The game was then lulled a little, with possession often given away cheaply. VfB had a sniff of the opener just after the hour mark when Vindahl allowed Genki Haraguchi’s shot to bounce away from him, but Luca Pfeiffer ballooned his rebound high over the bar (62’).

The visitors were looking more likely now though and continued to push FCN further back inside their own box. Substitute Serhou Guirassy saw his strike from distance saved (70’), before also being denied one-on-one with the hosts’ goalkeeper a minute later. It was a different player fresh of the Stuttgart bench that proved the deciding factor though. Ito’s ball sent Enzo Millot in behind with only Vindahl to beat, and he applied a composed finish to put the visitors 1-0 up (83’). Vagnoman was unable to add a second in the penultimate minute of normal time, but VfB held on to earn a place in the semi-finals and secure a debut win for new head coach Sebastian Hoeneß.

created by mmc/mh