Sunday afternoon's DFB-Pokal round-up

For the first half at least, fourth-tier hosts Viktoria Köln more than matched their opponents from the Bundesliga. 33 minutes into the game, Tim Golley was on hand to finish off an outstanding counterattack led by Koronkiewicz down the right wing – a moment Cologne’s lower league side will never forget.

Despite taking an early lead through Marco Richter, it looked like it might turn into a long afternoon for the Bundesliga visitors, whose failure to add another came back to haunt them in the 54th minute when TSV Steinbach Haiger drew level with their first real chance of the game. Augsburg called upon their goalkeeper Luthe to make a couple of outstanding saves: one to deny Steinbach the lead, the other to keep Augsburg in front after Andre Hahn had restored his side’s lead.

Bundesliga outfit Hannover 96 marched into the second round of the DFB-Pokal with a 6-0 win away at third-division side Karlsruher SC. Kevin Wimmer‘s debut goal opened the scoring, before Ihlas Bebou and Niclas Füllkrug added two further goals before the break. Takuma Asano added a fourth before Hendrik Weydandt added a late brace on his professional debut to seal Hannover’s thumping victory.

Drexler and Terrode both added to their tallies, before Louis Schaub wrapped up the stunning victory in the 86th minute.

The visitors seized control and within 20 miuntes, Terrode had completed his hat-trick and Dominick Drexler ensured the 2. Bundesliga side took a 4-1 lead into the break. The goal rout continued in the 58th minute when Marcel Risse fired a free kick under the wall from 20 yards, quickly followed by a Vincent Koziello header to make it six.

1. FC Köln blitzed their way into the second-round draw with thumping 9-1 victory over BFC Dynamo. 14,357 fans witnessed the goal fest at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, which started brightly for the hosts. Patrik Twardzik drove the Regionalliga side in front with their first chance on 19 minutes, but the Billy Goats hit back just two minutes through Simon Terrode, despite a hint of offside.

Kai Druschky will forever be known as a hero in Leipzig after his injury-time winner against Jahn Regensburg. After Julian Derstroff gave Jahn the lead after 20 minutes, Chemie pegged them back through Philipp Wendt 50 minutes later. Druschky’s long-range shot then sent the sold-out Alfred-Kunze-Sportpark wild, with the fans storming the pitch to celebrate their team’s achievement.

Nine games, 44 goals! 1. FC Köln raised the bar for the weekend’s biggest win, while 2. Bundesliga sides Bochum and Regensburg were stunned by their lower-league hosts. Sunday afternoon treated us to a handful of DFB-Pokal demolitions and a couple more historic upsets. Tuck in to our full round-up...

Nine games, 44 goals! 1. FC Köln raised the bar for the weekend’s biggest win, while 2. Bundesliga sides Bochum and Regensburg were stunned by their lower-league hosts. Sunday afternoon treated us to a handful of DFB-Pokal demolitions and a couple more historic upsets. Tuck in to our full round-up...

Druschky the hero for Chemie Leipzig

Kai Druschky will forever be known as a hero in Leipzig after his injury-time winner against Jahn Regensburg. After Julian Derstroff gave Jahn the lead after 20 minutes, Chemie pegged them back through Philipp Wendt 50 minutes later. Druschky’s long-range shot then sent the sold-out Alfred-Kunze-Sportpark wild, with the fans storming the pitch to celebrate their team’s achievement.

Goalfest for Köln in Berlin

1. FC Köln blitzed their way into the second-round draw with thumping 9-1 victory over BFC Dynamo. 14,357 fans witnessed the goal fest at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, which started brightly for the hosts. Patrik Twardzik drove the Regionalliga side in front with their first chance on 19 minutes, but the Billy Goats hit back just two minutes through Simon Terrode, despite a hint of offside.

The visitors seized control and within 20 miuntes, Terrode had completed his hat-trick and Dominick Drexler ensured the 2. Bundesliga side took a 4-1 lead into the break. The goal rout continued in the 58th minute when Marcel Risse fired a free kick under the wall from 20 yards, quickly followed by a Vincent Koziello header to make it six.

Drexler and Terrode both added to their tallies, before Louis Schaub wrapped up the stunning victory in the 86th minute.

Karlsruhe humbled by Hannover

Bundesliga outfit Hannover 96 marched into the second round of the DFB-Pokal with a 6-0 win away at third-division side Karlsruher SC. Kevin Wimmer‘s debut goal opened the scoring, before Ihlas Bebou and Niclas Füllkrug added two further goals before the break. Takuma Asano added a fourth before Hendrik Weydandt added a late brace on his professional debut to seal Hannover’s thumping victory.

Augsburg avoid upset in Haiger

Despite taking an early lead through Marco Richter, it looked like it might turn into a long afternoon for the Bundesliga visitors, whose failure to add another came back to haunt them in the 54th minute when TSV Steinbach Haiger drew level with their first real chance of the game. Augsburg called upon their goalkeeper Luthe to make a couple of outstanding saves: one to deny Steinbach the lead, the other to keep Augsburg in front after Andre Hahn had restored his side’s lead.

Viktoria Köln push Leipzig all the way

For the first half at least, fourth-tier hosts Viktoria Köln more than matched their opponents from the Bundesliga. 33 minutes into the game, Tim Golley was on hand to finish off an outstanding counterattack led by Koronkiewicz down the right wing – a moment Cologne’s lower league side will never forget.

Understandably, Viktoria Köln began to believe in the upset, but Leipzig raised the intensity in the second half and soon got their reward: Poulsen and Forsberg scored to turn the game on its head. Moments later, Leipzig’s Saracchi was sent off for a last-man foul, and the remainder of the game was anything but comfortable for Rangnick’s men. Only in stoppage time, did Jean-Kevin Augustin eventually relieve the tension and send Leipzig marching on.

Heidenheim comfortable in Jeddeloh

Heidenheim raced to a 3-0 first-half lead away at Regionalliga’s SSV Jeddeloh, thanks to Sebastian Griesbeck’s opener (23’) and a Kolja Pusch brace (31', 39'). Robert Glatzel extended the lead to 4-0 ten minutes into the second half, before Björn Lindemann (77') and Thorsten Tönnies (79') gave the hosts an outside chance going into the final stages. All hopes of a late comeback were dashed , however, when Kevin Lankford added a fifth for Bielefeld deep into injury time.

Shock of the day in Flensburg

3500 spectators turned out to watch SC Weiche Flensburg’s first ever DFB Pokal game, which served up one of the shocks of the round. As was to be expected, 2. Bundesliga side VfL Bochum dominated the game from start to finish, but lacked conviction in front of goal, unlike the hosts, who scored with their only chance of the game after 34 minutes.

Bochum continued to press and create chances, but Weiche Flensburg were ready for a backs-to-the-wall second half and saw out the historic victory to send the locals wild at full time.

Fortuna Düsseldorf breeze past Rot-Weiß Koblenz

Any bad omens that may have concerned the newly-promoted Bundesliga side on their return to the bogey ground in Koblenz were soon forgotten, when summer signings Dodi Lukebakio, Marvin Ducksch and Kevin Stöger scored to put Fortuna 4-0 up at the break. The visitors took their foot off the gas and effortlessly kept Rot-Weiß Koblenz at arm’s length in the second half, adding the icing to the cake through Benito Raman.

Walk in the park for Arminia Bielefeld

Arminia Bielefeld hit amateurs 1. FC Lok Stendal for five in their cup tie, with Prince Owusu Sven Schipplock and Tom Schütz (66') finding the net for the 2. Bundesliga side. In their first DFB-Pokal game for 22 years, Lok Stendal began by surviving the opposition’s dominance for the most-part, conceding only one goal in the first half. In the second, Arminia proved far less wasteful and the floodgates opened on the hour mark, with four goals in quick succession making the final score a resounding 5-0.