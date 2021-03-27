Süle to miss international games in Bucharest and Duisburg

Niklas Süle did not travel with the German national team to Bucharest on Saturday. The Bayern Munich defender will miss the international fixture against Romania on Sunday as well as the match at home to North Macedonia next Wednesday (both games to kick off at 20:45 CEST). Süle has been ruled out due to a muscle issue (strained left hamstring).

The remaining 22 players all travelled as planned after testing negative for coronavirus. The squad was tested three times across Friday and Saturday, twice with antigen tests and once with a PCR test.