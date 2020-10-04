Suat Serdar ruled out of upcoming internationals with injury

Suat Serdar (Schalke 04) has been ruled out of Germany’s upcoming internationals against Turkey, Ukraine and Switzerland. Serdar was taken off injured in the 20th minute of Saturday’s Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig. There will be no call up made to replace him in the squad.

Germany will face Turkey in a friendly on Wednesday (20:45 CEST) in Cologne, before taking part in two Nations League matches. On Saturday, 10th October (20:45 CEST), Joachim Löw’s side will face Ukraine before taking on Switzerland in Cologne on Tuesday, 13th October (20:45 CEST).