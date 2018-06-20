Suarez fires Uruguay into the last 16

Hosts Russia and two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have qualified for the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup, after Uruguay managed a close 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Rostov on Don. In what was his 100th international game for Uruguay, Luis Suarez scored the winner (23’).

“It was important for us to win and progress onto the next round. We wanted nothing else other than that,” said Suarez after the final whistle. “We’re definitely happy with the result. I obviously hoped it would go like this as we were preparing over the last few days. It was an important game for us.”

The win takes Uruguay onto six points in Group A and level with Russia, who also won against Egypt yesterday 3-1. It is impossible for either to be caught. The two countries will face off against each other this coming Monday to decide who will win the group (16:00 CEST).