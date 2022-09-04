Stuttgarter Kickers to take on Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt

The 16 ties of the 2022/23 DFB-Pokal second round have been drawn. The draw took place at the National Football Museum in Dortmund, and Paralympic swimmer Josia Topf gave the only fifth-tier side remaining in the competition, Stuttgarter Kickers, an exciting draw, overseen by DFB President Bernd Neuendorf. Kickers, the Oberliga side from Baden-Württemberg, who knocked out second-tier Greuther Fürth in the first round, will now take on reigning Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt at the Gazi-Stadion auf der Waldau.

Fourth-tier side VfB Lübeck were drawn at home to the Bundesliga’s 1. FSV Mainz 05, with the two remaining 3. Liga sides also receiving attractive draws. Elversberg will play top-division VfL Bochum at their home Ursapharm-Arena, whilst Waldhof Mannheim are to host 1. FC Nürnberg.

Augsburg and FC Bayern meet in Bavarian duel

FC Augsburg perhaps have the toughest draw of all, as they welcome record Pokal winners FC Bayern München to the WWK-Arena. Current title-holders RB Leipzig have been drawn at home to sleeping giants Hamburger SV. Other ties of note include an all-Lower-Saxony clash between Eintracht Braunschweig and VfL Wolfsburg, the local clash between SV Sandhausen and Karlsruher SC, and a classic clash between Hannover 96 and Borussia Dortmund.

All ties for the second round will be played on October 18th and 19th. These are the final DFB-Pokal ties of the calendar year; the rest of the rounds, including the final at Berlin’s historic Olympiastadion, will be played in 2023.

All the second round ties:

Bundesliga vs. Bundesliga

FC Augsburg vs. FC Bayern München

TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Schalke 04

2. Bundesliga vs. Bundesliga

Eintracht Braunschweig vs. VfL Wolfsburg

Hannover 96 vs. Borussia Dortmund

SC Freiburg vs. FC St. Pauli

RB Leipzig vs. Hamburger SV

VfB Stuttgart vs. Arminia Bielefeld

SC Paderborn 07 vs. Werder Bremen

1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Heidenheim

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

2. Bundesliga vs. 2. Bundesliga

SV Sandhausen vs. Karlsruher SC

SSV Jahn Regensburg vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

3. Liga vs. Bundesliga

SV Elversberg - VfL Bochum

3. Liga vs. 2. Bundesliga

SV Waldhof Mannheim vs. 1. FC Nürnberg

Regionalliga vs. Bundesliga

VfB Lübeck vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05

Oberliga vs. Bundesliga

Stuttgarter Kickers vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

created by mmc/lc