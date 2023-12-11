Stuttgart travel to Leverkusen, Saarbrücken to host Gladbach

Current Bundesliga front runners Bayer 04 Leverkusen are set to take on third-placed VfB Stuttgart in the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal. Meanwhile, 3. Liga side and dark horse 1. FC Saarbrücken will be hosting another Bundesliga team in Borussia Mönchengladbach in the final eight.

Luck was on Hertha BSC’s side, as they were drawn at home against 1. FC Kaiserslautern at the Olympiastadion. Elsewhere, Fortuna Düsseldorf are scheduled to travel to second-division leaders FC St.Pauli for their quarterfinal tie.

For the first time, the four Pokal quarterfinals will take place over the course of two weeks, with the first two fixtures being held on the 30th/31st January, and the others during the following week on the 6th/7th February. The semi-finals are scheduled to occur on the 2nd/3rd April, and the final will be held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 25th May.

Overview of the quarterfinals

1. FC Saarbrücken vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

Hertha BSC vs. 1. FC Kaiserslautern

Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart

FC St. Pauli vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf