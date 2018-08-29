Coach Guido Streichsbier has called up 24 players for the upcoming fixtures.

Streichsbier announces U19 squad

The U19s are getting their international season underway, with Coach Guido Streichsbier calling up 24 players for the upcoming fixtures, including new faces who reached the quarter finals of the U17 World Cup in India last year. The DFB’s selection has been made for the next few games, with the U19s playing Switzerland in the Herbert Dröse Stadion in Hanau on the 7th September, before going on to face Slovakia in the Stadion am Sommersdamm in Rüsselsheim. For the DFB Juniors, the game marks an ambitious start to the international season. “An important season awaits us, and at the end we want to qualify for the U19 Euros in Armenia,” said Streichsbier. “From the offset, we want to play with the necessary determination, concentration and passion. The matches against Switzerland and Slovakia give the players the opportunity to test themselves against good players of the same age, and provide the coaching team the chance to gain experience with dealing with the demands of the players and the team. On top of this, we’ve set ourselves the target of winning both matches.” created by mmc/jc

