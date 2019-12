Germany international Lars Stindl has suffered an ankle injury in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s clash with FC Schalke 04 and will be out for several weeks. Stindl will be operated on this week.

"To injure myself at this time is very tough to take," said Stindl. "Not only can I not help the team at a crucial part of the season but also my World Cup dream is now over.