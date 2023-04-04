"Still have some things to achieve"

The German Football Assocation (DFB) have extended the contracts of Germany women's head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and assistant coach Britta Carlson until after the 2025 EUROs. Both of them, as well as DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and Joti Chatzialexiou, the national teams sporting director, spoke to DFB.de about the contract talks and the future of women’s football.

Bernd Neuendorf on..

...the contract extension: We had really, really good conversations in the past few weeks on both a professional and human basis and finally agreed together to extend both contracts. We can now hopefully count on big tournaments every year with the Germany women’s team. These require a good team with high professionalism, and that's what we have with Martina and Britta. I felt that they have developed a very trusting relationship with each other. Martina and Britta are two people who I think can help the team with how they talk and their character. The team is in good hands with them.

...aims for the coming year: We have consciously taken into account the three tournaments: the 2023 World Cup, hopefully the 2024 Olympics and the 2025 EUROs. This contract is not dependent on the result of the World Cup. We have full faith in the team. Martina and Britta have become the faces and voices of women's football in Germany recently. The tournament last summer was a catalyst for women's football in Germany. Both of them played big roles in this. We believe that we haven't yet reached the end of the path we're on. We think that we could achieve the maximum success which is also the aim for all of us

...the talks together: Beyond the contract talks, we also had conversations where we talked about the DFB as an organisation. What is important? How do you work with each? These are also important topics. We talked about different things in a relaxed way rather than just negotiating hard. I really enjoyed it and got the impression that we have a very good set-up with the two of them.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on...

...the contract extension: We still have things to achieve with the national team and we are pleased to be able to continue on this path together. It is very important to me to also continue with Britta as assistant coach because we work together very closely. We are still following the process in order to be the best that we can. I am very proud to be Germany head coach and now be able to take on these next steps. International football always poses new challenges. In the past weeks and months, we have found a level where it is also about talking about these challenges and getting to know each other better as people. We have a common basis and are striving to achieve various goals that go beyond just football. Today is a good day. We are looking forward to the future and all that comes with it.

...the contract length: It was both sides' wish that the contract runs for two years. You should give yourself the opportunity to look and see if you're still the right coach in two years time and if you can still provide the right input or if things have become stale. In terms of length, we were all completely clear.

...the talks: It was clear to us that we want to continue to work in this set-up. We were always in talks from the end of last year to the beginning of this year. Good things sometimes take a bit of time. We took our time and also spoke about overarching topics. How is women’s football developing? What are the topics of the future? It is good that we are exchanging ideas because we also want to mirror our ideas on these topics at UEFA and FIFA as well.

...topics for the future: We have to stay realistic. We have a big programme, we can push a lot at the DFB and want to be in an exchange with the clubs as well. The topics here are among others: Talent development, visibility, stadiums which fit us size-wise, wage questions and the topic of maternity rights. It is important to us that we keep talking to those appointed at the DFB about these, but our first task is obviously ensuring good sporting performance. Everything that we can achieve additionally, we will. We will always remain critical and not sit back. Despite the great success recently, we are still following the process. We want to and have to improve. It is important to me that we try to take the next step constructively as a partnership. It is a privilege to be allowed to be here.

...her own development: I am trying to develop every day, to question things and not to take myself so seriously. We've only managed these performances of the last few years together. I still have potential to improve and things where I can do better and be more relaxed.

Britta Carlson on...

...the contract extension: It is something very special for me to be able to work for Germany. We have a great team and a lot of fun. I didn't have to think about it for long and can't imagine anything nicer than being able to take these next steps with the team. I am looking forward to the upcoming work with the feeling pushing you on that this is going to go on for even longer.

...working with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: We have developed brilliantly as a team together. We have a level of trust. We can throw things at each other without anyone later holding anything against you. Martina has become more relaxed, she always reflects, listens and doesn't shut herself off. She is always ready to change things. It makes the difference that we question things. Birgit Prinz also often gets us to take a look at ourselves. Martina is always there for others, sometimes a bit too much, she is also allowed to think about herself from time to time. When the coach sets an example she is a role model for the whole team.

Joti Chatzialexiou on...

...the contract extension: We have valuable conversations over a longer period of time. Both of them simply had to stay a part of our coaching team. That also goes for goalkeeping coach Michael Fuchs and assistant coach Michael Urbansky. We have a good coaching team who look at football in different ways. We want to continue the successful path of the EUROs in the future and are pleased to be able to keep working with this set-up.

...the future of women’s football: We are on the right path. Second-place at the EUROS has set a lot in motion, even if you just consider attendances. From their development, the English clubs are very strong in terms of professionalism; we want that here as well. We want even more qualified coaches in our divisions and good conditions overall. These are processes that we are initiating. We don’t need to hide this from other nations.

