Steinmeier: “These girls are becoming role models”

The Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has visited the DFB-Frauen squad who are training ahead of next month’s Women’s World Cup in France (7th June – 7th July). The president is excited to see how Germany fare at the tournament. “We’re allowed to look forward to the World Cup with high hopes and expectations. The players know this and will truly do us proud,” said the 63 year-old during his visit to the DFB-Frauen training camp in the Bavarian village of Grassau.

Steinmeier hopes Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will successfully go far into the tournament next month. “The girls have already discussed the minimum target of qualifying for next summer’s Olympic Games as a result of a strong tournament in France. I hope we are able to replicate the success of the last games in Rio where we secured the gold medal,” said Steinmaier. To secure a place at the tournament in Tokyo next summer, Germany must finish the tournament as one of the best three European teams.

Steinmeier: DFB-Frauen have “a passionate mindset”

Steinmeier also emphasised the positive credit this team are giving to women’s football in Germany. This shows how this team are becoming “role models” for young girls aspiring to play football – but not only for girls of course. “They may not have the same income and earnings” as male footballers but “technically, they are playing at a similar level and with a similar passionate mindset.”

The German head of state also praised the viral video of the DFB-Frauen squad in which the players break down and get rid of prejudices. The video was “incredibly funny and cool.” “The girls have correctly shown in that video that male footballer’s names are better known but that the DFB-Frauen names have to become better known,” said Steinmeier. “I believe they can definitely contribute to that with a good performance in France.”