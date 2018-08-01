Steinbach to make Cup debut against Augsburg

TSV Steinbach Haiger from the Regionalliga will play host to FC Augsburg in their DFB Pokal debut on Sunday, 19 August 2018 (15:30 CET). It is the cherry on the cake in what has been a fairytale journey for the club, managing an incredible six promotions since 2008 form a town with a population of just 811. Their 2-0 victory over KSV Hessen Kassel in the Hessen regional Cup final saw them qualify for the first round proper.

Their dream continues against FCA in the Sibre-Sportzentrum Haarwasen, which has a maximum capacity of 4,700. “We are overjoyed to be playing against a Bundesliga side. We are also looking forward to having such a festival of football at home in Haiger,” said an exited Matthias Georg, chairman of TSV. “Even though it will be extremely difficult, we will obviously do everything we can to reach the second round.” Augsburg’s chief executive Stefan Reuter has warned the players not to approach the game with any complacency. “We want to reach the next round. Unfortunately, we have seen how difficult this can be twice in Magdeburg. We will be better this year.”