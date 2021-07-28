Stefan Kuntz: “Mentality, courage and attitude were exemplary”

After a draining group stage at the Tokyo Olympics, “Team D” were unable to secure passage to the knockout rounds. A 1-1 draw with the Ivory Coast means that Germany wound up in third place behind Brazil and the Ivorians themselves. After the conclusion of Germany’s tournament, head coach Stefan Kuntz answered questions for the gathered media in Miyagi. DFB.de listened in:

Question: Mr. Kuntz, how do you think the Olympic Games have gone?

Kuntz: I am proud of the 18 players who came with us and who have made a name for themselves at the Olympics. The mentality, courage and attitude that they've shown has been exemplary. The lads have always drained the tank to try and turn the game. That was also down to the little bit of that Olympic spirit that they showed.

Question: What did you make of the team’s performance today?

Kuntz: In the opening 25 minutes we were outstanding. After that we were unable to stick to the same tempo. Our passing didn't have the same zest to it and we were a bit unfortunate with our finishing. In the second half we started well again, we wanted to build pressure from the off. But sadly minute by minute you could see that we were just running out of gas. Still, this team almost turned the game around just through their mentality.

Question: What positives can you take from this tournament?

Kuntz: The staff, team management and the doctors put in some unbelievable work. The people here welcomed us with open arms, but at an Olympic Games I still would have preferred more contact with the local people and with the other athletes.