Stefan Kuntz: “I’d like to thank the boys”

Team D Football have missed out on the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games. Despite a show of great morale and fight, a 1-1 draw against the Ivory Coast was not enough to secure progression from the group stage. Stefan Kuntz’s team therefore ended the group in third place behind Brazil and Ivory Coast. DFB.de has summarised the reaction to the game.

Stefan Kuntz: “Unfortunately it wasn’t enough today. I think we started each half well and created chances for ourselves. In the first half, we unfortunately reduced our tempo to that of the Ivory Coast and didn’t get into any more scoring positions. Going 1-0 behind in the second half was unlucky. I have to defend the players; they gave all the energy they had today. They couldn't have done any more. At the beginning of the game, we had a few scoring chances, towards the end there was more desperation, especially with Keven Schlotterbeck in attack. Our options were definitely limited, especially in terms of versatility, but the team committed themselves to the Olympics, really gave their all here and I want to thank them for that. They can be proud of it.”

Anton Stach: “It's a shame that we didn't make it to the Olympic Village. Taking part in this tournament was really special. We would have liked to go as far as possible, but we can't change things now. It was a great experience for everyone.”