Stefan Kuntz: "Gave it everything"

Germany fought hard to earn their first win at the Tokyo Olympics. Stefan Kuntz’s side beat Saudi Arabia 3-2, despite playing the final 20 minutes shorthanded. Germany now still have a chance of reaching the quarterfinals with a win against Ivory Coast in their final group stage game on Wednesday (28th July, 10:00 CEST). DFB.de has summed up all the post-match reaction from Yokohama.

Stefan Kuntz: "One positive is that the team will give it everything before giving up. Because of that, we still would have been well-equipped even if we had had to deal with more absences. I won’t be able to make all our subs in our third game either.”

When Marco Richter went down with a knock towards the end of the game against Saudi Arabia, goalkeeper Svend Brodersen was warming up in order to come on as a replacement outfield player.

Nadiem Amiri: "Winning games like the one today gives you more of a boost than winning 3-0 or 4-0."

Max Kruse: "It was a completely different game to the one against Brazil. It was clear to see that we really wanted to win the game. There were still some things that didn’t go to plan, but the most important German quality was there: passion. We fought hard to the point of exhaustion, and some of us were nearly at our limits. Everyone gave it their all, and it was an incredibly hard-fought win.”

Following the interview, Kruse got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend back home. “I wanted to wait to do this until I scored a goal, but who knows if that will happen," he said. "I have a message for my girlfriend back home: we’ve been together for almost a year now. I might not be with you right now, but I’m getting the ring out. I love you and wanted to ask if you’d be my wife.” According to Sportschau reports, Kruse’s girlfriend accepted his proposal.

