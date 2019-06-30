Stefan Kuntz: "As a coach, you can only be proud"

The European U21 Championship in Italy and San Marino is over, with Spain ending up as winners after a 2-1 victory over Germany. However, the Germany U21 team have a lot to be pleased with after the tournament. DFB.de gathered the reaction after the loss in Sunday's final.

Head coach Stefan Kuntz: The way we refused to give up is something that really becomes this team. In the first half, we couldn’t get to grips with Spain. At half time, we knew we had to press them and then we got into the game more. Their second goal came at a bad time, but the boys didn’t let their heads drop. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have that luck you need. We have to congratulate Spain, they are deserved champions, but we can be proud of ourselves and hold our heads high when you see how much these boys have developed. As a coach, you can only be proud of that. We wanted to take the next step and there were so many steps forward that the boys took during this tournament. Unfortunately, it’s also a graduation for many of these players so there’s a bit of a melancholy feeling. However, we can say without a doubt that this is a great U21 side.

Captain Jonathan Tah: It’s obviously disappointing, but we will bounce back. We can take a lot away from the tournament, even though we didn’t win it. Perhaps we were fazed a little by their pressing at the beginning, but everyone gave their absolute all right until the end.

Nadiem Amiri: It hurts. There was more in it for us today. Spain were that little bit better though and deserved to win. We couldn’t really get a foothold in the first half. The second 45 was much better from us, but you need two halves like that in a final against this Spain side.

First team head coach Joachim Löw: The team showed good attitude and fought until the end against a strong Spain side. Even though at the end it wasn’t enough to lift the trophy, the team has had a great tournament and gave a very good account of themselves. That also goes for Stefan Kuntz, who has done a great job. He is a good communicator and has a good relationship with the players. The team has shown a lot of the things that we also want to see, such as enjoyment on the field and discipline. They have surpassed boundaries.

