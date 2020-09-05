Switzerland came out on top the last time the two sides met.

No Germany player has scored more than Timo Werner (right) since his debut in the side.

Stats and facts ahead of #SUIGER

After a 1-1 draw against Spain, the German national team will face Switzerland on Sunday (kickoff 20:45 CEST). DFB.de has rounded up everything you need to know ahead of the 52nd meeting between the two sides.

Head-to-head: Germany have played against Switzerland 51 times, more than any other country. Germany came out on top 36 times,, drawing six times and losing nine. The most recent defeat came in basel in May 2012, a 5-3 loss. Sunday’s game will be the sixth competitive fixture between the two sides and the first since World Cup 1966.

First ever opponents: The 5-3 loss to Switzerland in Basel on 5th April 1908 was Germany’s first ever competitive fixture. Fritz Becker, put Germany ahead on the day, before Frutz Förderer and Becker again scored later in the game to reduce the deficit.

Form: Germany have won their last four away games and is unbeaten in the last six matches (four wins, two draws). The most recent defeat was in September 2019 (4-1 against Netherlands) with the most recent away loss dating back to October 2018 with a 2-1 loss against France.

Nations League troubles: After the 1-1 draw against Spain, Germany are still looking for their first win in the Nations League in their fifth match. Switzerland are on a run of three consecutive losses in the competition after a 2-1 defeat to Ukraine.

Goal machines: Germany scored against Spain for the 14th game in a row. In nice competitive games since the start of 2019, Germany have scored 31 goals, an average of 3.4 per game.

Golascorer: No other player has scored more than Timo Werner since his debut for the national team in March 2017. The attacker has 12 goals to his name, ahead of Leon Goretzka (11) and Serge Gnabry (10).

Strong at the back: After conceding just two goals in the previous seven games, Switzerland conceded more than one goal in their game against Ukraine (2-1 loss) for the first time since the Nations League semi-final defeat against Portugal in June 2019 (3-1).

