Stats and facts about the DFB’s new flagship building and academy

On Friday 3rd May 2019, the new construction of the DFB academy will be underway. It is the highlight of the flagship project. After the company "Groß und Partner" was commissioned as the general contractor, the construction site was handed over by the city of Frankfurt am Main and so building work on the former racecourse in Niederrad can now start.

The dimensions of the new DFB building are impressive: Sport and administration will all be under one roof over an area of nine hectares. If necessary, the DFB has an additional five hectares available for an extension. In addition to this, the project will create a public park which will be open to the public and a size of 15 hectares.

The sporting conditions at the site will be to optimal standard. Alongside the 3 full sized natural grass pitches and a half sized pitch, several technical courses and a beach-soccer pitch are planned for the 3,700m² site. These will guarantee the possibility for various types of training. The 33 athletics room in the academy provide the players with the opportunity to train right on their door step. The academy building alone will take up 49,365m² and there will be 543 desks across five floors in the new complex to accommodate the many different tasks the DFB carries out. The press conference hall, 191m² in size, provides offices for journalists, interview zones as well as car parking spaces for journalists travelling by car.

If construction work runs at its expected schedule, the foundations should laid in Autumn 2019. The new DFB headquarters and academy are set to open by the end of 2021.