Statement on today's media reports

On media reports regarding the Frankfurt public prosecution office’s investigation into suspected tax evasion.

On Wednesday morning, the Frankfurt public prosecution office conducted a search of the Deutscher Fussball Bund’s (DFB) premises. The DFB assured investigators of their cooperation in clarifying the allegations. During their search, the prosecution informed the DFB that their investigation was limited to suspected tax offences.

created by DFB/mmc