to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Statement on today's media reports

    On media reports regarding the Frankfurt public prosecution office’s investigation into suspected tax evasion.

    On Wednesday morning, the Frankfurt public prosecution office conducted a search of the Deutscher Fussball Bund’s (DFB) premises. The DFB assured investigators of their cooperation in clarifying the allegations. During their search, the prosecution informed the DFB that their investigation was limited to suspected tax offences.

    created by DFB/mmc

    On media reports regarding the Frankfurt public prosecution office’s investigation into suspected tax evasion.

    On Wednesday morning, the Frankfurt public prosecution office conducted a search of the Deutscher Fussball Bund’s (DFB) premises. The DFB assured investigators of their cooperation in clarifying the allegations. During their search, the prosecution informed the DFB that their investigation was limited to suspected tax offences.

    Info Tool
    • Date
      07.10.2020 16:21
    • Categories
      The DFB
    • Tags
    • Functions
    • Share
    Latest Videos