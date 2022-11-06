Statement in response to the letter from FIFA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has written to the 32 nations participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The letter, dated 3rd November 2022, also signed by FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura, contains among other things "So, please let's now focus on the football!" The German Football Association (DFB), along with the European national football associations of Belgium, Denmark, The Netherlands, Norway. Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales have issued a joint response. The statement:

"With the FIFA World Cup Qatar beginning shortly, we would like to react to the latest developments and public discussions related to challenges in the host country off the pitch before the sport shall soon take centre stage.

We acknowledge, and welcome, as we have done in the past, that significant progress has been made by Qatar, particularly with regards to the rights of migrant workers, with the impact of legislative changes demonstrated in the International Labour Organisation’s recent reports.

We welcome the assurances given by the Qatari Government and by FIFA regarding the safety, security, and inclusion of all fans who travel to the World Cup, including LGTBQ+ fans.

We also recognise that every country has issues and challenges and we agree with FIFA that diversity is a strength. However embracing diversity and tolerance also means supporting human rights. Human rights are universal and they apply everywhere.

We will continue to support the momentum for positive, progressive change and continue to advocate for a conclusive outcome and update on the two key outstanding issues we have been discussing with FIFA for a long time.

FIFA has repeatedly committed to deliver concrete answers on these issues - the compensation fund for migrant workers, and the concept of a migrant workers centre to be created in Doha – and we will continue to press for these to be delivered.

We believe in the power of football to make further positive and credible contributions to progressive sustainable change in the world."

Belgium, Peter Bossaert

Denmark, Jakob Jensen

England, Mark Bullingham

Germany, Heike Ullrich

The Netherlands, Gijs de Jong

Norway, Lise Klaveness

Portugal, Teresa Romão

Sweden, Håkan Sjöstrand

Switzerland, Dominique Blanc

Wales, Noel Mooney

