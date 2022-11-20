Statement from UEFA Working Group on human rights and labour rights

Following a meeting with FIFA today (Sunday, 20 November), the UEFA Working Group on Human Rights and Labour Rights can confirm that substantial progress has been made on two key issues. First, FIFA has confirmed its support for a permanent International Labour Organization (ILO) office in Doha. The proposed office would be established by the ILO and the Qatari Government working together with international unions and would support and advise migrant workers. This meets one of the demands that we have been making for a long time.

In addition, we welcome FIFA's commitment to work with the relevant authorities to ensure that all migrant workers will receive financial compensation in cases where they have not been paid in time or have been injured in any work related accident. We were also advised that over USD 350 million has already been paid out in compensation to workers since 2018, in cases mainly dealing with late and non payment of wages. Ensuring effective implementation of the compensation system will be one of the key tasks of the migrant worker centre and is a welcome development since it is critical to ensure that all the reforms introduced by the Qatari authorities in recent years are applied in practice and that all migrant workers are aware of their rights.

Secondly, we welcome the announcement by FIFA that the legacy fund for this World Cup will be deployed to help some of the most vulnerable people in the world and, in particular, to assist with education for girls and young women. We also confirm that FIFA will establish a "labour excellence hub" utilizing the experience gained from Qatar in order to protect and benefit workers around the world, particularly when it comes to matters such as heat stress laws, worker participation in companies, minimum wage legislation, and recruitment fee practices. We are pleased that significant progress has been made in this area as these plans and proposals are broadly in line with what our Working Group has been calling for, as a positive legacy from this FIFA World Cup. We remain committed to working with the Supreme Committee and FIFA to deliver the positive and progressive legacy that this tournament deserves. Members of the Working Group will return to Qatar in 2023 to see these initiatives first hand, and ensure that a sustainable legacy is delivered.

